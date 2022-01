The Liverpool bomber remained in the UK for a year after his last asylum application was refused, an inquest has heard.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.The inquest heard that the bomber asked a taxi driver to take him to the location, but it was unclear whether he intended the device to detonate before he left the vehicle.A coroner ruled that al-Swealmeen died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device he manufactured “with murderous intent”.He plotted his attack while staying in asylum accommodation provided by...

