New Year’s Resolution: Practice “exercise snacking,” says local provider

Of the 141.1 million Americans who set New Year’s Resolutions only about half (53%) believe they can achieve them and only 8-9% percent stick to their goals throughout the year. If “New Year, New Me” hasn’t been working for you, but you don’t want the “Same Old, Same Old” in the New Year, this is the episode for you! In this special reprise episode of Caregiver Crossing, we speak with Jason Tomsci, Associate Communications Director at AARP about how to set attainable resolutions, that disrupt unwanted patterns, and create positive and satisfying change in our lives.
