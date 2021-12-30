Set ‘em up Knoch ‘em down

Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kaira Simmons, a 2015 graduate of Rockledge High School, has been selected for induction into the Class of 2021 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame prep category. As a member of the Rockledge Raiders track team, Simmons brought home multiple state championships, including the long...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
The Arizona Cardinals will not have running back James Conner available for this afternoon’s critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner was officially declared inactive moments ago. This will be the second game in a row he’ll miss due to a nagging heel injury. Before getting hurt, Conner...
Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
January 4th 1970 — The Minnesota Vikings become the first expansion team to win the NFL title by beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn. 1970 — Kansas City’s defense, highlighted by four interceptions, three in the final quarter, carries the Chiefs to a 17-7 victory over Oakland Raiders in the last AFL title game. 1976 […]
No matter what you think of the 5-0 start for the resurgent Watertown High School’s girls basketball team, consider this statistic.
In the previous nine seasons, the Arrows have averaged 5.2 victories per season. They’ve pretty much equaled that total with 15 regular-season games remaining.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the […]
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins enjoyed a strong sixgoal start after a lengthy layoff. A third-period lull allowed the San Jose Sharks back into the game, but Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust came through when Pittsburgh needed it most. Rodrigues and Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Penguins beat the Sharks 8-5 Sunday […]
PANAMA CITY — Leading 60-59 with just under five minutes left, No. 19 Gulf Coast had a golden opportunity to get a signature victory in its Panhandle Conference opener against No. 1 Northwest Florida State.
The Raiders, however, had other ideas, scoring six straight points and making 7 of 7 free throws down the...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, did not include the wide receiver telling coaches he was too injured to re-enter the game Sunday at the Jets, coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career is on hold yet again. Arians dispelled the notion […]
Clemson’s men’s basketball team will play Virginia for the second time in as many games today, but Brad Brownell’s biggest concern has nothing to do with the Tigers’ opponent. Clemson beat the Cavaliers (...)
The task facing Dwane Casey was sort of like the TV shows where two celebrity chefs are told to create something using only items currently in somebody else’s refrigerator. Well, it was half like that. Casey was improvising with ingredients not of his choosing against two of the NBA’s best coaches, each of whom was in their own well-stocked kitchens.
