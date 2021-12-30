ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Morning Briefing: Kyle Seager Announces Retirement

By Ben Reimer
metsmerizedonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Seager (Kyle Seager‘s wife) announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Kyle Seager has retired from Major League Baseball. Seager had career highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (101) last season, making his retirement surprising. Now, it is time for the morning briefing. MLB Trade Rumors has...

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
beyondtheboxscore.com

Mariners’ long-time third baseman Kyle Seager is retiring

Last week veteran third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement. The Mariners took Seager in the third round of the 2009 draft and got plenty of bang-for-their-buck, as Seager served as a staple at third base for over a decade. Defying expectations was a hallmark for Seager. As he advanced...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Top 11 Kyle Seager moments

This might be the definition of damning with faint praise, but Kyle Seager’s Mariners tenure will forever be linked with the past decade of baseball in Seattle. He arrived as a baby-faced, flaxen-haired youth from UNC, and departed a slightly more grizzled-faced, less-haired man after eleven years of solid production, punching the time card at third base while surrounded largely by plodding mediocrity punctuated with the occasional burst of competent-to-exciting baseball. In a decade that saw the Mariners swing through competition cycles, as players came and went more frequently than corner teriyaki joints, Seager was the steady heartbeat of baseball in Seattle, providing highlight reel plays in key, high-stakes moments—but also in lost seasons, in smaller moments that nonetheless loomed large thanks to the consistent quality Seager provided every day, both as a player and as a person. Here are 11 of our favorite moments, one for every year of his Mariners career.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Johnny Murphy
Person
David Ortiz
Person
David Wright
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Barry Bonds
NBC Sports

How Bonds is faring so far on his final Baseball Hall ballot

Every January since 2013, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Bay Area with each new Baseball Hall of Fame class announcement. That's because, for nine consecutive years, Barry Bonds has been denied enshrinement in Cooperstown. Now entering his 10th and final season on the ballot, the former Giants...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees must be kidding with this latest rumored shortstop plan

Whenever you have the opportunity to acquire a Gold Glove third baseman, you simply have to … and then you move him to shortstop. Uhh, wait … this wasn’t exactly what we were talking about when we said “get good players and figure out the logjams/lineup construction later.”
MLB
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Twitter#Major League Baseball#Mlb Trade Rumors#Metsmerized#Virginia Tech#Mmo Nate Mendelson#Mets Gm#The Miracle Mets#The New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner has passed away

The Cubs announced the passing of outfielder Larry Biittner on their official Twitter account this afternoon. He was 75 years old. The Cubs acquired Biittner from the Montreal Expos May 17, 1976, along with pitcher Steve Renko, for Andre Thornton. This wasn’t a good deal for the Cubs, as Thornton went on to a fine career, mostly with Cleveland.
MLB
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Still The Leading Hall Of Fame Vote-Getter, But Outlook May Not Be Great For First-Year Induction

BOSTON (CBS) — In the quest for David Ortiz to become a first ballot Hall of Famer, there is some positive news. But there’s also some potentially bad news. On the plus side, based on public votes revealed and compiled by Ryan Thibodaux for bbhoftracker.com, Ortiz is still the most popular player on voters’ ballots this year. Of the 123 ballots that have been made public, Ortiz has received 81.3 percent of the vote. Considering just 75 percent of the vote is needed for induction, this is very good news for Ortiz. But based on history, it’s unlikely to get Ortiz into the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Freddie Freeman drama could hurt Braves for years to come if they aren’t careful

The Atlanta Braves must act swiftly and carefully with top free agent Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout comes to and end. Freeman will decide between the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Yankees (among any other mystery teams) once the lockout finally comes to an end. Until then, the speculation only grows as to what Freeman will do, though the overwhelming majority of pundits and folks around baseball assume he’ll re-sign with Atlanta.
NFL
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Wants More Emphasis On Starting Pitching

Bullpen games became a major storyline during the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and several other teams using them at least a handful of times as they continued to emerge as a growing trend in the sport. What was unique for the Dodgers and some others that used...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy