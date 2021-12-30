ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hit by wildfires, Kansas farmers get visit from governor

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeDoS_0dZ35fp600

NATOMA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited areas affected by recent wildfires on Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam both met with farmers and ranchers who were affected by the Dec. 15 wildfires in Russell and Osborne counties.

“While our farmers and ranchers have always persevered through challenges, we know the storm and wildfires caused significant damage to homes, livestock, and crops, so it’s critical that we mobilize all of the available resources to aid their recovery,” Kelly said.

Counties affected by the ‘Four County Fire’ are accepting donations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lPOk_0dZ35fp600
Wildfire damage (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

The governor’s office said she will be attending an informational meeting co-hosted by the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Livestock Association in Natoma Wednesday night. There, they’ll showcase disaster relief resources and programs available to farmers and ranchers who were affected by the wildfires.

“It’s heartwarming to witness how neighbors have pulled together to help each other during these times of need,” Beam said. “We are also grateful to see the tremendous volume of hay and monetary donations that have come in from outside this region and from other states as well.”

An estimated 165,000 acres were impacted by the fires on Dec. 15. Many Kansans lost homes, livestock and other items to the disaster. To learn more about recovery resources for farmers and ranchers, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture website here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Economic Recovery Loan Program now includes small business wildfire victims

TOPEKA Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has listed information about the Economic Recovery Loan Program (ERLP) as one of the recovery resources for farmers and ranchers that suffered from the ‘Four County Fire’ on the Kansas Department of Agriculture (EDA) website. Many Kansans are facing hardships after the ‘Four County Fire’ that […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Douglas County implements emergency mask mandate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials in Douglas County have implemented an emergency mask mandate for everyone aged two and older in public spaces. The mandate will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 7. It will remain in effect until Wednesday, Jan. 12, when the Douglas County Commission will discuss extending the order during their […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County health officer calls COVID surge a ‘crisis’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission heard about the latest COVID-19 surge during Wednesday’s meeting. Sedgwick County Deputy Manager Tim Kaufman discussed the vaccination rate and testing numbers. He went over the charts below. Doctor Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s health officer, discussed how the surge is affecting Wichita and Sedgwick County. He called […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Russell, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Russell, KS
Government
City
Natoma, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Natoma, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

How a key endorsement could impact a top Kansas political race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Former President Donald Trump announced that he’s endorsing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the upcoming gubernatorial election. However, political experts say the endorsement could go “either way” as Schmidt prepares to face off against incumbent Governor Laura Kelly. Dr. Bob Beatty, a political analyst in Topeka, told Kansas Capitol Bureau […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wildfire#The Kansas Farm Bureau#Kansans#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KSN News

Fire departments win 27th annual Wichita/Sedgwick County Battle of the Badges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters won the 27th annual Battle of the Badges.  It’s the third straight year the fire departments have lifted the trophy, beating out law enforcement and EMS in the competition. With first responders’ efforts and donors’ generosity, the Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas collected more than 1,400 donations from Dec. 13 through […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Flags in North Newton to be lowered in honor of Officer Brian Rousseau

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout North Newton to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in honor of Police Officer Brian Rousseau, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications. Gov. Kelly has issued this order in accordance with Executive Order #20-30. “Officer Brian […]
NORTH NEWTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy