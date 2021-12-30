ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soybeans ease as Brazilian harvest begins, wheat firms | Thursday, December 30,2021

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean fell on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields. Corn was also down while wheat gained more ground. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract was down 0.9%...

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-10 cents, soy up 5-8 cents, corn up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat rising on concerns about dry condition in the U.S. Plains damaging the dormant crop after the U.S. Agriculture Department's condition ratings for hard red winter wheat in Oklahoma and Kansas fell sharply. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 6-1/2 cents at $7.64-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 10-1/4 cents higher at $8.01-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 2-1/4 cents at $9.70 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Strength in soybeans and wheat support corn futures but gains limited by technical selling, traders said. * CBOT March corn rose above its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.93-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Dry and hot weather in South America that caused private forecasts to cut their production estimates for this year's Brazil harvest underpinning the soybean market. * March soybeans last traded up 8 cents at $13.52 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply worries * U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma - USDA (Recasts leading on both soybean and corn, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on Tuesday as prices were underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in South America that could hurt yields, while wheat rose after three straight sessions of falls. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $13.63-3/4 a bushel, as of 1145 GMT. Corn rose 0.9% to $5.94-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% to $7.62 a bushel. South American weather forecasts returned to dry and hot after beneficial rains last week in Brazil and Argentina. In Argentina, moisture deficits could expand to affect more than half of corn and soybean crops by next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. Gains in soybean, corn and wheat futures were capped by the disappointing U.S. weekly export inspections. Some 1.19 million tonnes of soybeans were exported in the week ended Dec. 30, down 32% from the previous four-week average and below analysts' estimates. U.S. exporters also shipped 596,092 tonnes of corn last week, down 45% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analysts' expectations, while 141,816 tonnes of wheat was inspected for export, below expectations and 70% below the previous four-week average. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Dec. 28, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 1145 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 762,00 4,00 0,53 770,75 -1,14 CBOT corn 594,25 5,00 0,85 593,25 0,17 CBOT soy 1363,75 8,25 0,61 1339,25 1,83 Paris wheat 276,25 2,25 0,82 278,50 -0,81 Paris maize 244,00 0,50 0,21 237,00 2,95 Paris rape 771,75 0,50 0,06 754,00 2,35 WTI crude oil 76,65 0,57 0,75 75,21 1,91 Euro/dlr 1,1280 0,00 -0,12 1,1368 -0,77 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while wheat rose after a three-session decline. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 31-1/2...
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures firm on weaker crop ratings

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lifted on Tuesday after the winter wheat crop was downgraded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finding additional support from rallying corn and soybean futures. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 12-1/2 cents to $8.04 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-3/4 cents to end at $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the USDA said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week a year earlier, according to European Commission data. The commission noted that figures for France were only complete up to November. * Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 25 to 26 cents higher; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn futures are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday with firm spread action as trade works back through the $6.00 area with the front months inverted on implied strong demand. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range with signs of short-term driving demand fading seasonally, along with an uptick in work-from-home action again.
Agriculture Online

hEDGEpoint cuts Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop estimate by 6 mln tonnes

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop is estimated at 138.5 million tons, nearly 6 million tonnes less than previously projected but still a record volume, hEDGEpoint Global Markets forecast on Tuesday. The forecast reduction is largely due to the impact of drought on crops in Parana...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures dip on regulatory concerns

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Tuesday, pressured by new federal efforts to address a lack of competition in the U.S. meat processing sector. The initiative, announced by President Joe Biden on Monday, includes funding for more independent meat processors, strengthening enforcement of...
Agriculture Online

‘Drastic change’ toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields - analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather panorama has changed “drastically” since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical development stages, analysts said. Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high 2021/22 corn...
Food Costs Likely To Rise as Farmers' Expenses Shoot Up

Famine is one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse for good reason; hunger was an unwelcome companion for most of human history. The threat it poses declined in recent decades because of innovations in agriculture and increasing prosperity. But the largely policy-inflicted economic disruptions of the past two years partially reversed progress made towards feeding the world and alleviating poverty. Now, with food prices on the rise, there's a danger that hunger will follow.
Agriculture Online

Brazil details commodities exports for December

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Monday published export data for the month of December. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity December 2021 December 2020 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 6,150,307 5,282,467 IRON ORE (TNS) 31,426,947 33,120,248 SOYBEANS (TNS) 2,711,907 274,082 CORN (TNS) 3,438,330 4,856,570 GREEN COFFEE(TNS) 207,640 254,552 SUGAR (TNS) 1,943,706 2,880,667 BEEF (TNS) 126,915 142,524 POULTRY (TNS) 383,517 350,857 PULP (TNS) 1,643,000 1,276,018 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy rallies on South American weather, but U.S. exports weigh

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Monday, supported by risks of hot and dry weather for South American crops as they near harvest. Wheat fell, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar and pulled corn lower. The most active soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end lower on stronger U.S. currency

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, weighed by a stronger dollar that could discourage importers from purchasing U.S. crops, while recent snowfall aided U.S. winter wheat crops, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-3/4 cents lower at $7.58 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 10 cents to $7.91-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 14-1/4 cents at $9.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other currencies, firmed 0.25% to $96.207. * U.S exporters shipped 141,816 tonnes of wheat last week, down 70% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analyst expectations. * Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise as dryness hits S.American crop; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Tuesday with prices underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in South America that could potentially hurt yields. Corn and wheat ticked higher in Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 44% of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 28. Over the winter, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. The USDA rated 33% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 2, down from 62% in late November, and down from 51% by Dec. 12. In Oklahoma, 20% of the state's wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 48% in late November. Wheat ratings also declined in Nebraska and Colorado. Roughly half of Kansas and 90% of Oklahoma are in moderate drought, according to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report, and a severe windstorm swept the Plains in mid-December. In Montana, the No. 6 winter wheat producer in 2021, 12% of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 7% in late-November. But 71% was in poor to very poor condition, an expansion from 56% in late November. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Updated crop ratings were not available online for Texas, another key wheat state. Ratings fell modestly in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA rated 75% of the Illinois crop as good to excellent by Jan. 3, down from 79% in late November. Very Good/ Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Excellent Colorado Jan. 3 11 22 42 25 0 25 Nov. 28 10 23 29 35 3 38 Year-ago 15 19 47 18 1 19 Illinois Jan. 3 3 7 15 67 8 75 Nov. 28 0 4 17 63 16 79 Year-ago 17 8 25 42 8 50 Kansas Jan. 3 8 17 42 30 3 33 Dec. 12 4 10 35 43 8 51 Nov. 28 3 7 28 52 10 62 Year-ago 5 12 37 40 6 46 Kentucky Jan. 3 1 1 7 85 6 91 Nov. 28 0 1 24 63 12 75 Year-ago 0 1 14 66 19 85 Montana Jan. 3 16 55 17 12 0 12 Nov. 28 21 35 37 5 2 7 Year-ago 1 4 30 58 7 65 Nebraska Jan. 3 8 11 42 37 2 39 Nov. 28 2 11 23 52 12 64 Year-ago 4 11 48 36 1 37 N.Carolina Jan. 3 1 3 34 57 5 62 Nov. 28 1 5 24 62 8 70 Year-ago 0 3 35 61 1 62 North Dakota Jan. 3 1 11 49 37 2 39 Nov. 28 4 27 40 24 5 29 Year-ago 5 17 52 25 1 26 Oklahoma Jan. 3 19 25 36 18 2 20 Nov. 28 5 11 36 45 3 48 Year-ago na na na na na na South Dakota Jan. 3 2 11 49 37 1 38 Nov. 28 5 21 38 34 2 36 Year-ago 1 7 55 36 1 37 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
Agriculture Online

Argentina extends export suspension of some beef cuts until end of 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday extended its suspension of exports of some beef cuts with little international demand until the end of 2023, a measure previously agreed with the sector. "The measures contribute to generating a balance between the Argentine market and the export of meat...
Agriculture Online

China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower - the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares) in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans start 2022 on positive note as strong demand supports

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures rose on Monday with both markets starting 2022 on a positive note, climbing more than 1% as strong demand underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground, supported by shrinking world supplies. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
cbs19news

Farmers facing soaring fertilizer costs

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says farmers getting ready for spring planting are facing soaring fertilizer costs. Fertilizer is necessary for farms so they can get the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their agricultural operations afloat. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports...
