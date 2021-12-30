ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago
Manchester United take on Burnley on Thursday evening needing a win to stay in touch with the race for the top four and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The Red Devils were very disappointing and lucky not to lose late on as they drew 1-1 with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Monday.

Burnley are in the relegation zone having had their last three games postponed and will therefore be desperate for the points when they visit Old Trafford.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:15pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:15pm ET

Pacific time: 12:15pm PT

Central time: 2:15pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBCSN.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Premier League
Burnley, Newcastle United, Liverpool
