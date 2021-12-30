Manchester United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United take on Burnley on Thursday evening needing a win to stay in touch with the race for the top four and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
The Red Devils were very disappointing and lucky not to lose late on as they drew 1-1 with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Monday.
Burnley are in the relegation zone having had their last three games postponed and will therefore be desperate for the points when they visit Old Trafford.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:15pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:15pm ET
Pacific time: 12:15pm PT
Central time: 2:15pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
For US viewers, the game will be available on NBCSN.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
