Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 21 - January 1st/2nd/3rd

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago
A disrupted Premier League festive program will come to an end during the first weekend of the new year and we can bring you the fixtures for Matchweek 21.

Manchester City have opened up an eight point gap over second placed Chelsea with Liverpool a further point back.

Pep Guardiola's team look unstoppable and won 1-0 at Brentford on Wednesday evening thanks to a Phil Foden goal.

Thomas Tuchel's men will face off against Jurgen Klopp's team on Sunday with both teams desperate to stay in touch with City who travel to much improved Arsenal on Saturday.

Here are the fixtures for matchweek 21:

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 21

Saturday 1st January 2022

12:30pm Arsenal v Manchester City

3:00pm Watford v Tottenham

3:00pm Leicester City P-P Norwich City

5:30pm Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Sunday, 2nd January 2022

2:00pm Leeds United v Burnley

2:00pm Southampton P-P Newcastle United

2:00pm Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, 3rd January 2022

5:30pm Manchester United v Wolves

Premier League Table

