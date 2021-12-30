ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Transactions

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DB Breon Borders on the...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Grant
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Ravens#Falcons#American Football#Rb Tavien Feaster#Qb Felipe Franks
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy