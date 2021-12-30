Just in: Netrebko cancels Covent Garden

There’d been a market trading officially for almost 300 years at Covent Garden, ever since the Duke of Bedford in 1670 acquired from Charles II a charter allowing a fruit and vegetable market to take place every day except Sundays and Christmas day. In the 1960s and 70s, Covent Garden was a shabby part of the West End marked for a brutal renovation, With the high-end shops, restaurants, lively Piazza and huge Apple Store, it’s difficult as it is to imagine these days.
An Omicron outbreak has forced the house to shut until January 6 – not the New Year’s start it wanted. ‘The Wiener Staatsoper has been fighting Corona for almost two years and has not cancelled a single performance so far,’ laments director Bogdan Roscic. ‘More than 85 percent of the workforce has been vaccinated three times and is PCR tested three times a week. But working conditions – playing, singing, dancing and making music together – make complete protection impossible. With Omicron, the speed and intensity of infections has increased dramatically.’
The composer Betsy Jolas, 95, has been appointed Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur. by the President of France in the New Year’s list. The soprano Patricia Petibon, 51, is made a Chevalier of the same order.
Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Mariinsky Theatre. The soprano will return on Jan. 5 for one performance of “Il Trovatore” alongside an all-star cast that includes Ekaterina Semenchuk, Yusif Eyvazov, and Alexei Markov. Valery Gergiev will conduct the evening. The performance comes after the soprano...
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced that superstar soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from the performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” between Jan. 14 – 23, 2022, due to ongoing travel restrictions across Europe. As a result, Liudmyla Monastyrska will take over the...
The Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskäa is ending 18 years as music director in Minnesota with a celebration of his national composer. A Sibelius cycle used to be part of world civilisation. All major orchestras performed the symphonies regularly and the cycle once a decade. Karajan made it a fixture in Berlin, Bernstein in New York, Barbirolli in London. Lorin Maazel even recorded it in Vienna with ts ever-sceptical Philharmonic.
The baritone in this production is a somewhat underpowered and unprepossessing Placido Domingo, singing out of his customary tenor range. This is Richard Eyre’s lavish Royal Opera production of Verdi’s La Traviata starring Albanian soprano Ermonela Jaho as Violetta Valéry, with American tenor Charles Castronovo as her lover Alfredo.
This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
Members of the St Albans Symphony Orchestra have shared news of the sudden death of their conductor, Tom Hammond. The New Year’s Cathedral concert this Saturday has been cancelled. [A message from the orchestra’s co-chairs has been taken down from this report at their request.]. Tom Hammond founded...
The German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s Marriage of Figaro, starting January 8, which should have been his belated debut at the house. All the Met will say is that it’s ‘to a non-Covid-related illness.’. Gerhaher, 52, has...
The Sofia Philharmonic reports the death of Stanislav Ushev, apparently of a heart attack. A student of Mariss Jansons, Ushev was music director of the state philharmonic orchestra in Shumek and the opera in Varna.
We have been notified of the death of Graham Pauncefort, founder of the excellent CRD Records, which has flourished since 1965 and is now run by his daughter, Emma. Graham, who died in Cornwall, was 81. Mostly focussed on baroque and early classical music, CRD artists include Trevor Pinnock, Hamish...
Ronald Smith would have been 100 this week. A shy man, almost blind, he sought no limelight. But without him the world would never have heard of Alkan, and much else. Here’s an article I wrote way back in 2000, four years before Ronald died:. British music and the...
The brass player Peter Bassano, in his new memoir Before the Music Stopped, remembers taking part in Sir John Barbirolli’s last rehearsals before his sudden, unexpected death in July 1970:. Other musical organisations that attended (Expo70 in Japan) were Deutsche Oper, Orchestre de Paris, Berlin Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Leningrad...
You may remember Valentina Lisitsa from the first decade of this century when she was the leading classical pianist on Youtube with millions of views, widely praised also for her Rachmaninov recordings on Decca. Then Vladimir Putin occupied part of Ukraine and Lisitsa became a vociferous supporter of the occupation.
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
Of all David Bowie’s personas and musical guises through the years – from Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, to the hippy art pop of Hunky Dory and his drum ’n’ bass experimentation in the Nineties – perhaps the musician’s most intriguing phase came in the summer of 1974, when he underwent arguably his most radical reinvention.
Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
