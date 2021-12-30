ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjaHG_0dZ3575l00

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

"After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."

More than 120 movies, including the documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, and the late Roger Michell's final film, The Duke, were slated to screen at the festival.

The Westminster Kennel Club is also postponing its annual dog show because of the coronavirus surge.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participants in the #WestminsterDogShow will always be our top priority," The organization tweeted Wednesday.

"Due to the extraordinary spread of the Omicron variant in New York City at this time and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and event management, the Board of Governors of the Westminster Kennel Club has made the difficult decision to postpone our January 2022 show until a later date in 2022."

The current uptick in COVID-19 cases also has impacted the schedules of numerous Broadway shows, the Critics Choice Awards, the Governors Awards, AFI Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
