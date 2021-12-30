EV Range Inc. to Roll Out 26 New High-Power EV Charging Stations in California and Nevada in 2022
SAN PEDRO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EV Range Inc., an EV Charging Network based in San Pedro, CA, is in the process of deploying a total of 26 high-powered (180-350kW) electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 9 sites throughout California and Nevada in 2022. EV Range already owns...
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
AmpUp, an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, has unveiled AmpUp Fleet Manager, the company’s new EV charging fleet solution. AmpUp Fleet Manager is designed to be scalable to meet clients’ needs, from a few electric vehicles to hundreds. It offers features to maximize vehicle and maintenance efficiency, including patented driver access and reservations, adaptive load management and charger prioritization, vehicle telematics and charge scheduling, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, and tailored optimizations for energy and operations. These features are being used or piloted with existing AmpUp customers, such as the University of Illinois and the St. Louis SiLVERS Project, a fleet project for seniors in partnership with General Motors, Ameren, The Department of Energy and Forth Mobility.
Amid a surge of interest, Ford announced Tuesday that it will nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck. The manufacturer had already announced it would increase production capacities for its first electric Mustang, a small SUV dubbed Mach-E, with the goal of reaching more than 200,000 units a year by 2023.
China is currently the most prominent car market globally, which means it will likely dictate the future of the automobile industry. Considering what Chinese manufacturers are doing in the EV segment, is that a bad thing?. First, a quick look at 2020's global vehicle sales figures. Around 19.8 million new...
In an announcement issued in late December, and reported by CNBC last Friday, electric vehicle and solar roof manufacturer Tesla has asked employees to fight a new California proposal that could make...
A man identifying himself as Matt F steered his electric Volvo to a charging plaza in North Platte, Neb. , last month to get a quick battery fill-up. At first everything was fine. Then something inexplicable happened. When the battery was less than halfway to full, the gusher of electrons dropped to a trickle. The plaza had eight outlets that should have delivered him power, but according to his app, all but two were offline.
Startups like Alto, Revel and Kaptyn are positioning themselves as Rideshare 2.0. — alternatives to Uber and Lyft that use employees rather than gig workers as drivers and put fleets of company-owned cars on the road. Why it matters: These companies' vertically integrated business models mean they can roll...
Northern Colorado Clean Cities, as a part of the Colorado Energy Office’s ReCharge Colorado program, is hosting a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 for people who are interested in installing a public electric vehicle charging station at their business, workplace, multi-family housing unit or other public entity.
In 1912, Thomas Edison developed the first electric vehicle in the United States. It had 15 two-volt batteries and a 30-volt electric motor pushing it to 25 miles per hour, an incredible speed for the time. With a price tag double the cost of a similar gas-powered automobile and Henry...
One of the biggest obstacles to mass EV adoption is that charging an electric car isn't as convenient as filling up with gasoline. And charging might not meet that level of convenience anytime soon. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) released a policy roadmap earlier this month, but the group's...
Electric vehicles are here to stay and by 2035, thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order, all new passenger vehicles will have to be zero-emission. But will we be ready to power and charge all of our electric rides?. Here are five things to know:. A recent report shows that...
It is a widely accepted fact that the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will help reduce carbon emissions significantly as we fight climate change, but there are still hurdles to overcome before they are fully adopted. One of the biggest hurdles to the full adoption of electric vehicles is the lack of charging infrastructure across the U.S. Now, more than 50 power companies in the U.S. have joined forces to create the National Electric Highway Coalition, which plans to build a coast-to-coast fast charging network by the end of 2023.
Audi recently unveiled a new way to add urban charging options, based around modular "hubs" that include charging stations and airport-like lounges. Such hubs could provide an option for drivers who can't charge at home, and could handle anticipated future demand for charging in urban areas, Audi said in a press release. The automaker said it planned to open a pilot charging hub at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Germany December 23.
Investing.com — Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) revealed Tuesday that it is set to unveil seven new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month. The annual event, which is set to begin on Jan. 5 and run through Jan. 8, will also see Blink host a press conference.
Running out of fuel in a gasoline-fueled car is an age-old tale, a problem that can usually be solved with a jerry can and a bit of leg work to the nearest service station. Electric cars are a different story, given that you can’t store enough electricity in a portable container (at least not yet), so it’s only natural that owners transitioning to the new tech could feel some range anxiety.
Businesses with Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations often draw in more visitors, occupants as well as customers. This in turn helps in boosting revenue. If you currently run a carport or parking lot, you may have realized that it’s vital to keep inhabitance levels high to be productive. As electric vehicles are now common, drivers will keep searching for spots to charge their vehicles.
Not much good at all. In fact, a car is pretty much useless as a means of transportation, unless it has fuel. Fuel comes from gas stations. No gas stations. No usable cars. By that same token, what good is an electric car without a charging station?. Not much good,...
