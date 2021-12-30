Elliott appointed secretary of Chickasaw Nation Department of Education

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced Thursday the passing of former secretary Louie L. Wainwright. Secretary Wainwright was a lifelong public servant, appointed as Secretary of Corrections in 1962 and leading the agency for 25 years. As the longest serving Secretary nationally, he was a pioneer in the corrections field.
ABC News is reporting that Virginia Governor Elect Glenn Youngkin has made his first cabinet pick. Youngkin announced that Virginia’s next Secretary of Education will be Aimee Rostad Guidera. Guidera previously served as the director of the Washington D.C. office of the National Center for Educational Achievement. Youngkin praises...
RICMOND — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as his secretary of education, turning to the former head of a nonprofit that promotes use of data to improve student achievement. Guidera is the first Cabinet secretary Youngkin has announced, underscoring the importance...
INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Education released the 2021 state graduation rates on Thursday with data showing 86.69% of students in the Class of 2021 graduating. “Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students’ lives, preparing them not...
The Indiana Department of Education released state graduation rates for 2021. 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduated. Additionally, 40% of students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical, or both) or an International Baccalaureate diploma. More than 78% of students graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam.
With the omicron variant twice as transmissible as the delta variant, Vermont's Education Secretary says his department will be reviewing school guidance. Currently, schools and parents say they are feeling prepared and ready to redouble their efforts.
Nevada Department of Education Parent-Guardian Survey Grades 7-12 The Nevada Department of Education is currently determining how federal funds can be used to increase student access to advanced courses, especially in rural areas. This is YOUR opportunity to have a voice in determining how those funds can be used. NDE is looking for your valuable feedback on the type of advanced coursework and/or career and technical education that you would like to see available in your school. Please take this brief, 10-question online survey to let them know what type of courses you would like to see available.
LINCOLN — An Aurora man with experience on his local school board is filling a vacant post on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he appointed Kirk Penner to represent district five, which includes much of southeast Nebraska. His appointment follows the retirement of Patricia Timm of Beatrice. She stepped down in October for health reasons after serving 17 years on the board.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was appointed to The Board of Trustees for the African American Mayors Association, the mayor’s office announced on Wednesday. “I am honored to join this prestigious national organization,” Broome said in a press release. “The mission of the AAMA...
(The Center Square) – The Cedar Rapids Community School Board on Monday approved $750 bonuses from ESSER funding for full-time school staff. The funding addresses employee shortages, which have impacted school districts across Iowa. “Due to the number of open positions and substitute shortage across all positions in our...
WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country," as schools prepare to reopen this week amid a COVID-19 surge. Cardona, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday," sought to assure parents and...
Students belong in the classroom, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday, despite some calls for a return to remote learning amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge. “We can do it safely,” Cardona said on “Face the Nation.” “We have better tools than we had in the past to get it done. We know what works, and I believe even with Omicron, our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country. “
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is defending masks given to teachers in the state after a study found they don’t offer much protection against coronavirus. The KN95 masks were manufactured by a garment company in China.
The Department of Education is giving them to school districts across the state.
But some superintendents are questioning their safety after the CDC found they are about 45% effective.
“The Commonwealth made roughly 6 million masks available to school districts if they choose to use them as part of the supply that they make available to their students and their staff. Those masks were tested by MIT and they were deemed to be about 85% effective,” Baker said Monday.
WBZ-TV reached out to the Department of Education, who also defended the masks and noted their use is not mandatory. They said teachers and staff can choose any type of mask they want to wear in school.
Lauren Rush is the new program director for education at the Lilly Endowment. Rush joins the endowment after about six-and-a-half years at The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit. She was first brought on there in the summer of 2015 to be director of development and special projects, a position in which she worked for less than two years before being promoted to senior vice president of strategic alignment and operations. Then, seven months ago she was promoted again to be senior vice president of administration and operations.
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
Comments / 0