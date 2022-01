Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the 20s. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Rain chances should decrease just in time for any New Year's Eve Friday festivities. But, you should still carry the umbrella for Thursday and watch out for downpours New Year's Day Saturday and Saturday night. Click and watch the forecast video for details.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO