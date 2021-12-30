ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 children hospitalized at MUSC as COVID-19 cases spike

By Taylor Hernandez
 4 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – There are five pediatric patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported among U.S. children is up 50% compared to the beginning of the month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Health leaders said if there is a severe-enough case that requires a child be in the intensive care unit, they are typically transferred to MUSC.

Tidelands Health is seeing more cases among children, according to Lucretia Carter, the hospital’s pediatric medical director.

“We definitely have seen several who have come through the office who have been positive,” Carter said. “Many of them have actually done at-home tests, and then come in subsequently.”

Carter said doctors at Tidelands are testing more kids now than in the past because of the wide array of symptoms kids can present.

DHEC reports combined total of 10K positive COVID-19 cases between Dec 24 and Dec 27

“We’re actually probably a little bit more liberal in our testing in the pediatric realm because we know it can present as so many different things,” she said.

She’s noticing more kids coming in with gastrointestinal issues than respiratory problems, and said parents should watch for nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that 11.8% of South Carolina’s 5 to 11-year-old population (436,348 kids) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 7% are fully vaccinated.

“Honestly, I will say that everyone that we have seen that is positive as far as the pediatric cases, has been unvaccinated,” Carter said. “Now, some of that is because of the age of the kid, maybe they are younger than five, but even the older kids, some of the teenagers, weren’t vaccinated.”

WCBD Count on 2

CCPL, Lowcountry Food Bank expanding afterschool snacks program to additional locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library and Lowcountry Food Bank are planning to expand their afterschool snacks program to additional library branches. Kids Café Snack Program, which started in 2020, will now serve a wider range of in-need areas in Charleston County with offerings at eight total branches. Those branches include: John L. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society helps spay, neuter nearly 700 animals amid vet shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is continuing its efforts to save shelter animals held up in the nationwide veterinarian shortage. On Sunday, Charleston Animal Society announced its completion of two weeks worth of spaying and neutering operations for dogs and cats in animal shelters located in 11 different counties, throughout every […]
