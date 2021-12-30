ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci joined “Morning in America” on...

www.ksnt.com

Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
WJBF

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
The Independent

CDC considering adding testing requirement to Covid isolation guidance, says Fauci after backlash

Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reconsider its guidelines for Covid-19 following a backlash after isolation time was shortened.The CDC last week shortened the recommended isolation time for coronavirus patients from 10 days to five, amid a surge in cases. However, Dr Fauci suggested a testing requirement on day five was being discussed.“People with Covid-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimise the risk of infecting...
The Independent

Fauci says Covid will never be eradicated

As Americans prepare for a second Christmas with Covid, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the United States will never be able to completely eradicate the disease. The chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden argued in an interview on Tuesday that without an availability of vaccines worldwide, there was no way Covid could be eradicated. It follows only one disease, smallpox, being fully suppressed through scientific intervention, Dr Fauci told The Atlantic. While both measles and polio have been significantly reduced through worldwide efforts. “I don’t think it’s possible that we’re going to eradicate this infection,” Dr...
wfxb.com

Dr. Fauci Anticipates “Further Clarification” on Updated Guidelines from the CDC

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, further clarification on the CDC’s updated covid-19 guidelines is coming. During an interview, Fauci said quote “In the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower, for that reason, the CDC made the judgment that it would be relatively low risk to get people out. You’re right in saying people are getting concerned about why not test people at that time? I, myself, feel that that’s a reasonable thing to do. I believe that the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification of that, since it obviously has generated a number of questions about at that five-day period”. The newest guidelines come as the administration faces a shortage of covid-19 tests and the administration’s strategy includes distributing 500 million free at-home tests.
Sand Hills Express

Fauci says testing requirement under consideration for isolation guidelines

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Sunday that the administration is weighing the addition of a negative COVID-19 testing requirement to its guidelines for isolation —amid a backlash against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after it halved the isolation period for those who are asymptomatic.
The Independent

CDC director defends reduced Covid isolation guidelines after blowback

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky has defended the agency’s decision to reduce the isolation period after testing positive for Covid-19 as backed by hard-won knowledge gained over the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier this week, the CDC revised its guidance for quarantine and isolation for the general population to reduce the amount of time someone who tests positive for Covid-19 needs to remain isolated to a period of five days after a positive test result. The agency said remaining isolated for five days, followed by five more days wearing a “well-fitting mask” would “minimize...
Republic Monitor

CDC Considers Amendments for the Isolation Guidance, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the CDC may add testing to isolation guidelines for asymptomatic patients. Moreover, more than 5,000 flights have already been canceled or delayed as a result of the increase. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Statements. The CDC decreased the period asymptomatic persons should isolate after testing positive...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what will happen next with omicron

What will happen next with the omicron coronavirus variant? It might become the country’s most dominant COVID-19 strain, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday that the omicron variant is spreading fast, blazing its way through the United States and countries throughout the world.
Houston Chronicle

The Independent

