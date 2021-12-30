ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago
According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.

DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.

DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Provides Update On COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Ohio National Guard Deployment

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has ordered the mobilization of an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to support hospitals with the most critical needs across the state. The mobilization comes on the same day the state set an all-time high for the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
Cleveland.com

About 25% of Ohio coronavirus tests are coming back positive. Gov. Mike DeWine says actual positivity is higher.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio’s coronavirus test positivity rate these days is averaging about 25%, but that’s almost certainly lower than reality, Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Look, we know there’s a lot of people who are testing positive. Is that number probably higher than we’re reporting? Yes, because people who are doing their own tests are not reporting that,” DeWine said Wednesday, during a coronavirus briefing in which he announced he had called up an additional 1,250 Ohio National Guard members to assist hospitals.
Cleveland.com

Ohio reliance on ‘personal responsibility’ against COVID is a flop

On Dec. 29, U.S. News & World Report magazine reported four Ohio counties among the 25 “Top Covid Hot Spots in the U.S.,” based on a seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 residents as of Dec. 27. They were: at 13th, Cuyahoga County with 247 cases/100,000; at 21st, Lake County with 194 cases/100,000; at 23rd, Lorain County with 185 cases/100,000 and at 24th, Portage County with 182 cases/100,000.
963xke.com

Gov. DeWine warns of possible month-long surge of omicron in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (ADAMS) – Governor Mike DeWine is warning Ohioans that the next 30-days could see a large surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. On Monday, DeWine spoke at a supermarket in Springfield shortly after officials announced that Omicron had become the country’s new dominant variant in only three weeks.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio leaders have failed the public as state now stands as one of worst for COVID

Paging Dr. Amy Acton. Help! We are rudderless and reeling. Our health care system is crashing. Hospitals are running out of beds. COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are through the roof. Hospitalized children are outpacing adults. Especially in five states. Ohio is one. With only half the state fully vaccinated, the even more infectious virus […] The post Ohio leaders have failed the public as state now stands as one of worst for COVID appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WYTV.com

COVID-19 in Ohio Wednesday update: Record-high 12,864 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,864) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU. With...
wymt.com

Gov. DeWine | COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday. Gov. DeWine made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference discussing the Ohio National Guard’s response to COVID-19 staffing...
13abc.com

Ohio reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health reported the highest number of new COVID-19 since the pandemic began on Tuesday. The record-high number of 12,502 new cases in Ohio comes amid a nationwide surge of infections, just one day after the CDC reported the omicron variant became the most dominant strain in the U.S. It’s the highest number of new infections since Nov. 23, 2020.
WHIO Dayton

Record number of Ohioans in the hospital with COVID-19

OHIO — A record number of Ohioans are in the hospital with COVID-19. The Ohio Hospital Association reported on Monday that across Ohio, nearly 6,200 people are in the hospital with the virus, which is one in three patients. This is compared to numbers released late last week, when...
