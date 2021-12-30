ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Overnight shooting in Charleston, WV leaves one man injured

By Bryan Hughes
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wj86g_0dZ33e9d00

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – A shooting was called in to Metro 911 just after 1 AM on Charleston’s West Side.

Police found a man with two bullet wounds, one in each arm. EMS on scene told 13 News that the injuries were not life-threatening as they were treating him. He was transported for more medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zk0U6_0dZ33e9d00
Police search for evidence at the Truist Bank drive-thru.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue in the parking lot area between Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) and Food Among The Flowers. Police were looking for more evidence on scene.

Charleston Police are searching for a silver 4-door Mitsubishi believed to be connected to the shooting. If you have any details on this shooting, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Rt. 219/60 shut down in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) –Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department are urging people to stay home amid hazardous driving conditions. Officers told 59News Rt. 219 and 60 in Lewisburg are currently shut down. Other road closures include Caldwell Hill, Ronceverte Hill, and Ft. Springs Hill. Travelers are urged to stay home. Stick with 59News for the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs Department looking to hire deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those interested in starting a career in law enforcement have the chance to do so in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriffs Department has several open positions. Applications are available for pick up at their office and testing begins next week. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the shortage of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Man, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on I-64 now open

UPDATE: 1/3/2022 10:30 a.m. — Eastbound lanes on I-64 have now reopened. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer stuck on I-64 closes eastbound lanes in Greenbrier County. According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer headed eastbound on I-64 near mile marker 181 has closed both eastbound lanes. According to dispatch, the tractor-trailer is stuck. […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County updates recycling schedule

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Commission has updated the schedule for the recycling trucks today, Monday January 3, 2021. Due to the inclement weather, the recycling trucks will not provide service to Bramwell, Bluewell, or Princeton today. If you have questions, please contact Steve Cline by calling 304-800-0833.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#911#Police#Wowk#Ems#Truist Bank#Bb T#Mitsubishi#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim identified in Christmas day house fire

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 9:30 A.M. — The victim of a fatal house fire in Beckley on Christmas Day has been identified. According to Detective Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the victim was Veronica Ward, 38, of Beckley. The cause of her death was due to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Generator Safety: Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in your home

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Generators can be essential for keeping the power on in your home after a hard-hitting winter storm, but the popular alternative power source also poses a risk to your safety. Generators can emit carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can cause death. The Princeton Fire Department recommends keeping the generator outside […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man faces multiple charges after he reportedly pulled a knife and fought with police officers and first responders. According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, officers were called to Walgreens on Stafford Drive in Princeton to help Percy Woody, of Princeton, who witnesses said was stumbling […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Police Responding to shots fired call at Willbrian Apartments

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police are responding to a shots fired call in the area of the Willbrian Apartments. Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department says officers are on the scene investigating. He tells 59News that vehicles and at least one apartment were struck. There are no known injuries at this time. This situation is […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Warming Centers open up in Beckley for the first time this season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the winter weather finally showing up, it is important to know where to go if you find yourself without shelter or heat. The United Way of Southern West Virginia has a place ready to go for those who may need it. In partnership with the city of Beckley and other […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

VSP: Pulaski County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence while on duty Friday night. According to officials, the sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police for assistance due to concerns about an on-duty deputy shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. […]
WVNS

Ansted woman facing fraud charges

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — An Ansted woman is facing fraud charges after allegedly stealing debit card information. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident back in October of 2021. During the investigation, Fayette County Deputies determined that Gabriella Prather allegedly stole debit card information from her […]
ANSTED, WV
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy