Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Two of the game's best, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, square off in Week 17.

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 17 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at BAL) Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIN) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at GB) Tyreek Hill, KC (at CIN) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. ATL) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. HOU) Antonio Brown, TB (at NYJ) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. MIA) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at SEA) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at TEN) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. KC) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DEN) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CLE) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. ARI) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at IND) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. KC) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at SF) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. DET) DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. DET) D.J. Moore, CAR (at NO) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. ARI) DeVonta Smith, PHI (at WAS) Christian Kirk, ARI (at DAL) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at BAL) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. LAR) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. LV) K.J. Osborn, MIN (at GB) Josh Palmer, LAC (vs. DEN) Van Jefferson, LAR (at BAL) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. TB) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. PHI) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. KC) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. JAC) Russell Gage, ATL (at BUF) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. HOU) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at PIT) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. NYG) DeVante Parker, MIA (at TEN) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. MIN) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. ARI) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CLE) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. ATL) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. MIN) Kendrick Bourne, NE (vs. JAC) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LAC) Robby Anderson, CAR (at NO) Zay Jones, LV (at IND) A.J. Green, ARI (at DAL) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at NE) Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. ATL) Kenny Golladay, NYG (at CHI) Laquon Treadwell, JAC (at NE) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. CAR) Kadarius Toney, NYG (at CHI) Tyler Johnson, TB (at NYJ) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at PIT) T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. LV) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at LAC) Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. LAR) Keelan Cole, NYJ (vs. TB)

