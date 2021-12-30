ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

By Michael Fabiano
Greg Zuerlein and the Cowboys could be in a shootout vs. the Cardinals.

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 17 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em : QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Nick Folk, NE (vs. JAC)
  2. Matt Gay, LAR (at BAL)
  3. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. ATL)
  4. Ryan Succop, TB (at NYJ)
  5. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. ARI)
  6. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. LAR)
  7. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. MIN)
  8. Harrison Butker, KC (vat CIN)
  9. Jake Elliott, PHI (at WAS)
  10. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. HOU)
  11. Greg Joseph, MIN (at GB)
  12. Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. MIA)
  13. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. KC)
  14. Matt Prater, ARI (at DAL)
  15. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. DEN)
  16. Michael Badgley, IND (vs. LV)
  17. Daniel Carlson, LV (at IND)
  18. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. NYG)
  19. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. DET)
  20. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CLE)
  21. Jason Sanders, MIA (at TEN)
  22. Brandon McManus, DEN (at LAC)
  23. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at BUF)
  24. Brett Maher, NO (vs. CAR)
  25. Chris Naggar, CLE (at PIT)
  26. Graham Gano, NYG (at CHI)
  27. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. PHI)
  28. Riley Patterson, DET (at SEA)
  29. Dominik Eberle, HOU (at SF)
  30. Matthew Wright, JAC (at NE)
  31. Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. TB)
  32. Lirim Hajrullahu, CAR (at NO)
More Fantasy coverage:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fantasy Football Rankings
