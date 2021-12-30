Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses
The Patriots are seeking a bounce-back performance in Week 17 vs. the Jaguars.
Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!
Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 17 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.
Week 17 Rankings (PPR)
TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS
- Patriots, NE (vs. JAC)
- Buccaneers, TB (at NYJ)
- Bills, BUF (vs. ATL)
- 49ers , SF (vs. HOU)
- Cowboys, DAL (vs. ARI)
- Bears, CHI (vs. NYG)
- Saints, NO (vs. CAR)
- Eagles, PHI (at WAS)
- Seahawks, SEA (vs. DET)
- Rams, LAR (at BAL)
- Colts, IND (vs. LV)
- Chiefs, KC (at CIN)
- Titans, TEN (vs. MIA)
- Panthers, CAR (at NO)
- Chargers, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Dolphins, MIA (at TEN)
- Packers, GB (vs. MIN)
- Steelers, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Browns, CLE (at PIT)
- Cardinals, ARI (at DAL)
- Giants, NYG (at CHI)
- Raiders, LV (at IND)
- Broncos, DEN (at LAC)
- Vikings, MIN (at GB)
- Ravens, BAL (vs. LAR)
- Football Team, WAS (vs. PHI)
- Lions, DET (at SEA)
- Texans, HOU (at SF)
- Bengals, CIN (vs. KC)
- Jets , NYJ (vs. TB)
- Falcons, ATL (at BUF)
- Jaguars, JAC (at NE)
