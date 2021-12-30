ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

By Michael Fabiano
 5 days ago

Travis Kelce is expected to play vs. the Bengals after sitting out a week ago.

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 17 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at CIN)
  2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. LAR)
  3. George Kittle, SF (vs. HOU)
  4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at WAS)
  5. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NYJ)
  6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at BUF)
  7. Zach Ertz, ARI (at DAL)
  8. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. ARI)
  9. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. ATL)
  10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. JAC)
  11. Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. DET)
  12. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at TEN)
  13. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at BAL)
  14. Noah Fant, DEN (at LAC)
  15. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CLE)
  16. Foster Moreau, LV (at IND)
  17. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. NYG)
  18. Jared Cook, LAC (vs. DEN)
  19. Tyler Conklin, MIN (at GB)
  20. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. KC)
  21. Evan Engram, NYG (at CHI)
  22. James O'Shaughnessy, JAC (at NE)
  23. Austin Hooper, CLE (at PIT)
  24. Brevin Jordan, HOU (at SF)
  25. David Njoku, CLE (at PIT)
  26. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (at LAC)
  27. John Bates, WAS (vs. PHI)
  28. Tyler Kroft, NYJ (vs. TB)
  29. Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. MIA)
  30. Cameron Brate, TB (at NYJ)
  31. Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. MIN)
  32. Geoff Swim, TEN (vs. MIA)
#Fantasy Football Rankings
