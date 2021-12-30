Western Washington hit with another round of snow

SEATTLE — Western Washington is dealing with another round of lowland snow after another weather system moved in overnight.

A winter storm warning is in effect for western Whatcom County until noon Thursday for 1 to 3 inches of snow and the Cascade foothills until 2 p.m. for 3 to 5 inches. Also, winter weather advisories are in effect from the coast until 2 p.m. for 1-4 inches, to the Cascades, until 4 p.m. for 5-11 inches.

Expect the heaviest snow during the morning hours.

Amounts look reasonably to be in the 1 to 3 inches range for most lowland locations (thus a winter weather advisory), though once you get north of Everett and toward the Cascades, we’ll have some amounts higher than that. In Whatcom County, six inches or more could fall. A winter storm warning has been issued for western Whatcom County.

By afternoon, expect some clearing in spots, but we’ll have to watch for a Puget Sound Convergence Zone (or several of them) continuing with bands of snow in the central and north Sound. This could help a few spots mainly north and east of Seattle see some additional accumulation later in the day, while the snow has ended for most of the rest of the region.

Highs on Thursday will pop above freezing for the first time since late Christmas Day in spots from Seattle south, a sign that we’re almost done with this deep freeze, though we’ll have one more day to go as temperatures fall back into the 20s on Friday morning.

MOUNTAINS

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to near zero visibility and heavy snow. The closure started around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. The mountains could get from 5 to 11 inches of new snow on Thursday. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the pass was expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday: On Friday, we could have a few lingering flurries but it’ll be dry, partly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Not much thawing yet, for sure.

Saturday: A weak weather system moves through Saturday with some early-day light snow (a dusting maybe) quickly turning to lowland rain by afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 40 degrees from Seattle south and this will start allowing some of the permafrost to thaw, slowly.

Sunday: Sunday will see mainly a few rain showers moving through with highs in the 40s, but we are done with lowland snow concerns for a few days.

Next week: Expect lowland rain with some mountain snow at times into next week and perhaps by Tuesday or Wednesday, we could see some snow try to mix in at night or morning mainly on the high hills, if there’s enough moisture to work with.

