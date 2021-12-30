Giving the gift of a movie night for foster families

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come with an experience to create lasting memories.

CBS 6's Chris Jenkins presented gift cards from the Byrd Theater to give to foster families to be able to use for a family movie night.

Jenkins chose to give those gift cards to Intercept Health, which is the foster agency he and his wife used to foster and then eventually adopt their two children.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

