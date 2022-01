SIRENS: 911 Hang Up In Mission Bay, Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Sick In Delray Library.

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Animal Bite in Boca, Several falls with injury, several sick people, and a 911 hangup all required a rescue response Wednesday.

The following is a list of selected calls dispatched yesterday by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Additional information, when available, appears in parenthesis next to the call.

SELECTION OF EMS CALLS IN PALM BEACH COUNTY FROM DECEMBER 29, 2021.

DECEMBER 29, 2021

2:09 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Akoya at Boca West.

2:11 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Seville G at Kings Point.

5:27 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Grand Villa of Delray East.

8:28 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Polo Club, Boca Raton.

8:40 AM — SICK PERSON — Palm Beach International Airport.

12:27 PM — SICK PERSON — Arium Boynton Beach.

12:34 PM — SICK PERSON — Mizner Country Club Clubhouse.

12:37 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — South Military Trail and Champion Way, Boca Raton.

12:43 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Grand Villa of Delray West.

1:36 PM — GENERAL AVIATION ALERT — Palm Beach International Airport.

1:37 PM — ANIMAL BITE — Banyan Lakes of Boca.

2:03 PM — DECEASED PERSON — Red Roof In West Palm Beach.

3:09 PM — SICK PERSON — Delray Beach Public Library.

3:26 PM — FIRE ALARM — Whispering Pines Elementary.

3:59 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Lakes of Sutton in Polo Club, Boca Raton.

4:59 PM — HIGH RISE STRUCTURE FIRE — Bonaire Blvd. in Villages of Oriole, Delray Beach.

8:20 PM — 911 HANG UP — Near Amy’s Hallmark Shop, South SR 7.

9:10 PM — PSYCHIATRIC PROBLEM — Valencia Shores, Boynton Beach.

9:33 PM — ALLERGIC REACTION — East Atlantic Avenue and NE 2nd Avenue.

10:11 PM — MEDICAL ISSUE — Bank Of America, South SR7, Boca Raton.

