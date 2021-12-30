ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Says Rocket Launch Sent 3 'Research Payloads' Into Space

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

DUBAI — Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, a Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday, as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. He did not clarify whether the devices had reached...

AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
Voice of America

NATO-Russia Talks Set on Moscow’s Ukraine Border Troop Buildup

WASHINGTON — NATO said Tuesday that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a meeting next week between Western ambassadors and Russian officials to try to defuse tensions over Moscow’s troop buildup along Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia. The NATO-Russia Council meeting is set for January 12 in Brussels,...
The Independent

US-led coalition: Attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq

Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday, a coalition official said. It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near the Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisors at Baghdad airport. According to the official, the fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Ain al-Asad airbase. An Iraqi military statement confirmed the attempted attack,...
Voice of America

US Thwarts 2 Drone Attacks in Iraq

U.S. forces in Iraq thwarted a second explosives-laden drone attack in as many days Tuesday, as U.S. forces in Syria destroyed what was believed to be an enemy rocket launch site. “Two drones approaching Ain al-Asad Air Base were shot down outside the base’s vicinity without casualties early this morning,”...
Voice of America

North Korea Conducts First Missile Test of 2022, Neighbors Say

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea conducted an apparent missile test, South Korea and Japan reported Wednesday, just days after an end-of-year speech in which leader Kim Jong Un focused on domestic economic woes rather than military advancements. North Korea fired at least one projectile toward the sea off...
The Independent

Yemeni rebels claim seized UAE ship was transporting weapons

Yemen’s rebel government unveiled weapons it says it seized on Monday aboard a United Arab Emirates-flagged military ship ferrying equipment bound for the Saudi-led armed forces it is fighting.But sources speaking to Saudi-controlled news outlets claimed the military vehicles and rifles displayed by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces at a televised press conference were “planted”. That is despite markings on some of the equipment denoting it as belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of forces fighting the Houthis, formally known as Ansarullah.The ship seizure has escalated tempers in a war that has already killed at least 370,000 people and displaced nearly four...
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
