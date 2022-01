Well our Kansas City Chiefs had a tough loss yesterday, and it may cost them home field advantage in the playoffs. After an amazing start, they were not able to stop Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 34 to 31. This was a huge loss. It dropped them to the 2 seed in the AFC. The Tennessee Titans are now the one seed and if they win against the Houston Texans next week, they will get the only "bye" in the AFC when the playoffs start in 2 weeks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO