Vermont State

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye 2021

 5 days ago
We made it through another year of the pandemic — well done, everyone! Eva checks in with some of the friends we made this past year and honors some of the friends we lost. We also go behind the scenes to find out what it takes...

Promotions: Welcome, Peter Dysart

The law firm of Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer (PPEC) is pleased to welcome attorney Peter Dysart. Peter will work with our corporate, banking and financial services, as well as litigation practice groups. Peter focuses primarily on commercial transactions, business formations and dissolutions, mergers and acquisitions, and trademark registration and...
Backstory: Saddest Epilogue

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. I never met Anne Saxelby, who opened Saxelby Cheesemongers in New York City in 2006, but I interviewed her via...
Backstory: Most Intriguing Drive-By

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. I love reporting and writing stories but don't do it very often these days; running this newspaper is more than...
Backstory: Most Random Assignment

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. To explain how I ended up spending part of Easter weekend at a Bible reading in the Northeast Kingdom, it...
Backstory: Most Satisfying Quest

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. Years ago, when I was a new reporter at the Associated Press, I liked visiting obscure nooks of Vermont to...
Backstory: Best Crowdsourcing Effort

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. I was on the final day of a weeklong summer vacation when I made the mistake of checking my inbox.
Backstory: Closest Call

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. When the black bear bolted from a cornfield in front of our pickup shortly after dawn, my initial reaction was...
Backstory: Story That Most Changed my Perspective

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. It took me a while to psych myself into going to the Sears Lane homeless encampment on a cold October...
Backstory: Best Family History Lesson

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. Trying to get the story on a historic synagogue for sale in Burlington's Old North End, I didn't expect to...
Backstory: Most Reluctant Sources

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. There are two sides to every story, as the saying goes. But time after time in 2021, the subjects of...
Backstory: Coldest Stakeout

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. January 6 wasn't circled on my calendar. COVID-19, not electoral politics, was my reporting focus, so I didn't give much...
Backstory: Most Fruitful Fact-Check

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. Kyle Dodson's short tenure with the City of Burlington began and ended the same way: with a boatload of controversy....
Letters to the Editor (12/29/21)

I enjoyed Chris Farnsworth's article on Memorial Auditorium ["Memorial Days," December 1] and was excited to see in the notable events box that one of my favorite bands, Rush, had played there in 1975. When looking for more details on the show in the book Rush: Wandering the Face of the Earth, the Official Touring History, I found that they had played Burlington Memorial Auditorium in Burlington, Iowa, on April 17, 1975. It looks like there's more than one Memorial Auditorium in a city of Burlington. Rush's website says the same thing. I hope Rush did pass through Vermont at some point. I was lucky to see them a number of times around New England and in Canada before the passing of the great Neil Peart.
Backstory: Most Evasive Subject

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. I pulled my car into Winooski's O'Brien Community Center parking lot and braced for disappointment. To my right: a plastic...
Backstory: Best Memory Maker

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. "Hey!" a former coworker shouted from across Burlington's Church Street. "Farnsworth! What the fuck, man?" I stopped, as one often...
The 2021 Art Shows We Liked Best, and Why

In this newspaper we commonly make lists of seven, rather than the more typical 10. Admittedly, the smaller number makes it harder to winnow out favorite shows from, in this case, an entire year of art viewing. So, some selections are based not just on the artwork itself but on a compelling contextual aspect of the exhibition.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Share Their Favorite Bites and Sips of 2021

If 2020 was a roller coaster for Vermont's food scene, 2021 brought the resulting whiplash. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued in the spring, the momentum was growing. The early summer, with restrictions lifted, was the release we'd dreamed of throughout the slow climb. We thought, for a glorious, fleeting moment, that the state's restaurants might have avoided the mass closures that had been threatened (and felt elsewhere).
Backstory: Best Hunch

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2021. In April, I was assigned to cover a press conference in Barre. The event was meant to drum up interest...
Private Equity Group Drops Bid to Purchase Five Vermont Nursing Homes

A group of New York-based nursing home investors has dropped its effort to purchase five of the state's largest and most troubled facilities. Priority Healthcare Group withdrew its application to the Vermont Agency of Human Services to assume full control of Burlington Health & Rehab and similarly named homes in Bennington, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Springfield, according to a spokesperson for the current owner, national health care conglomerate Genesis HealthCare.
