CONCORD (KPIX) — A man who was coming to the aid of a robbery victim at Concord’s Sunvalley Mall on New Year’s Eve was wounded in a shooting that sent terrified shoppers scrambling for cover. The mall went into lockdown as Concord police searched for the gunmen. Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover after they heard a gunshot inside the shopping center around 3:45 Friday afternoon. Michelle Brigham, said her daughter was working inside Sunvalley Mall when she hear the sound of gunfire. “She says ‘I’m OK but we’re hiding in the back of the store.’ She goes...

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO