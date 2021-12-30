Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

After an extended goal scoring slump Mika Zibanejad is starting to find the back of the net again for the Rangers. A lot. He was one of three players to record a hat trick across the NHL on Sunday, helping New York win their second game in a row against the Lightning. That performance puts him at 11 goals and 30 total points in 33 games this season. He has been especially good over the past couple of weeks, tallying six goals and three assists (nine total points) over his past five games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO