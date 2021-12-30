ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, NY -- Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night playing for the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old Prow joined the organization on a one-year...

WJON

Last Night’s NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Pictures

The Minnesota Wild and Saint Louis Blues met last night in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. The annual event is played outdoors at a major U.S. stadium on New Year's Day. Last night's game was officially the coldest outdoor NHL game ever, with the temperature at 6-below...
NHL
WJON

11 Frigid Photos from the Winter Classic That Make Us Cold

Saturday's outdoor Winter Classic match at Target Field was the coldest in NHL history. With an outdoor temperature of -7 at puck drop and end-of-match temperature of -10 according to the National Weather Service, last Saturday's Winter Classic match between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field in Minneapolis went down as the coldest NHL in history. According to Bring Me the News, the match ranks as the second-coldest American professional sports event just behind the Cowboys versus Packers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967 which recorded a temperature of -13.
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

