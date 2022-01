"The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home." ~ Office of NJ Phil Murphy. This afternoon the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is as of now asymptomatic. Reportedly, the family has just returned from a trip to Costa Rica. The notice states, however, that the infection occurred when a non-family member was recently present in their New Jersey home.

12 HOURS AGO