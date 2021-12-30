Apartment with a Dog by Fimera Design Studio

Field House is a two-story contemporary house located in Hajgoli, Maharashtra, India, designed in 2021 by Studio MAT. Hajgoli is a quaint sleepy village on the outskirts of Kolhapur, where our client desired to build a home for his family. In spite of being 3 hrs. away from Goa, this village is connected to the nearby major cities and hubs by only roadways. One of the challenges in construction was its remote location. This led to the employment of exclusively local laborers, carpenters, and artisans along with the use of local materials. The village consists of not more than 20 families who are all involved in farming. The brief was clear, he wanted an abode that stands out amongst the existing village houses. The site provides beautiful vistas of the fields, mountains, and the calm forest. It is surrounded by fields of Sugarcane, Cashew, Mango, Bajra, and corn which almost enters the house.

