Apartment with a Dog by Fimera Design Studio

 5 days ago

Apartment with a Dog is a modern home located in Sofia, Bulgaria, designed in 2019 by Fimera Design Studio. The feeling of space is a deficit in the city, so open, bright spaces attract with the comfort of living and with the pleasant feeling of freedom. This apartment in a new...

Svoya Studio Creative Space by Svoya Studio

Svoya Studio Creative Space is a stunning office located in Dnipro, Ukraine, designed in 2021 by Svoya Studio. The office space where SVOYA STUDIO design and architecture studio projects are created. On 136 m2 there is a spacious open space with a work area and a seating area by the...
ArchDaily

Porosity From Above Office / K-Thengono Design Studio

Manufacturers: AGC, ETHNICRAFT, Toto, Crestial, Kal Timber, Marga Agung, Mitsubishi. Lighting Consultant: PT. Crown America International Indonesia. Text description provided by the architects. This project is a major alteration of an existing “Ruko”, which is a typical mix-use row house building commonly found in Jakarta, Indonesia. The site is 4 m wide and 15 m deep. A common typology for this type of structure is that it shares two common walls with its neighbors, which often poses a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. In response to this issue, we punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the 3rd floor slab to provide healthy and playful work lifestyle for a small tech startup office.
ArchDaily

Small Architecture Studio / studio nada

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the outskirts of the village of Karpachevo. An old two-story adobe house and a stone barn are present in the yard. It is surrounded by a dry stone fence and follows a slight slope to the southeast. A main characteristic feature of the terrain is the old walnut trees, under which shadow has located the studio. The initiation of the project followed the need of the owners for a separate personal artistic space for work and recreation.
ArchDaily

Baba’s Restaurant / Loop Design Studio

Lead Architects: Suvrita Bhardwaj, Nikhil Pratap Singh. Construction Team: Karve Infra Pvt. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Baba's restaurant draws its inspiration from the architecture styles of rural havelis and houses of Punjab. The idea is to create an upcycled space with a traditional material pallette from around the context. The entrance alley is a longitudinal monolithic axis created using mud plaster/phuska and depicts the bazaar streetscape using different volumes, elements and layers. Masons and artisans were brought in from the neighbouring villages to create the phuska mixture and apply it on the walls/surfaces.
designboom.com

d6thd design studio grows triangular cottages in a mango tree farm, in india

Amongst a foliage of mango trees, the triangular fairytale-like cottages by d6thd design studio emerge. the play of nature and geometries expands on the indian farm as the free-flowing spaces are arranged uninterruptedly around the landscape. the way the houses and greenery come together only triggers in visitors the urge to explore what is hidden and to explore the area step by step. with the architecture blending instead of disturbing the trees, an almost inseparable image blossoms.
ArchDaily

The Octagon of Pelayo Apartment / Piano Piano Studio

Text description provided by the architects. We found a house that, in appearance, was not interesting in its distribution or its materials by itself. From the access, through a dark corridor running through the entire house, there were rooms on both sides. However, once the demolition was finished, we realized...
Wallpaper*

Studio Arthur Casas’ enthralling biophilic retail space for +55design

Designed by the locally based architect Arthur Casas and his team, the exquisite +55design store in São Paulo highlights Brazilian modernism, with its clean lines, perforated walls and lush greenery composed of native Brazilian species. Meanwhile, the neutral and minimalist landscape inside the store allows for a flexible layout, able to showcase varied displays of furniture and objects.
designboom.com

stylish cat towers and scratchers designed by jiyoun kim studio

Elegant furniture and pets aren’t two things that typically go hand in hand. as jiyoun kim studio says, scratching posts and litter boxes for cats can often be ‘humongous and terrible plastic’ affairs that don’t harmonize with chic home interiors. to remedy this, the designers have collaborated with korean pet brand milliong to create two new products: a cat tower and a cat scratcher.
designboom.com

studio 180 degrees design+build veils a home into arizona's red mountains

Nestled at the base of camelback mountain in phoenix, arizona, the renovated 1960’s brandaw residence by 180 degrees design + build wraps around the rocky landscape. with the aim to capture the grandeur of the surroundings, a balanced relationship between the street and the architecture is created, manifesting a spatial experience through and around. the large courtyard that greets the owners and guests is complemented by the bright yellow blooms that lead into the secluded indoors.
ArchDaily

Yunfen Restaurant / JANG STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a transformed industrial park called STATION. The entire zone in 2021 right after COVID-19 rapidly has become a hot spot for families, youngsters, and creative minds. In the heart of STATION, there is a rice noodle bar-YUNFEN-that aims to bring a fresh and playful experience to customers through the interior and branding design.
homeadore.com

NCC Apartment by David Ito Arquitetura

NCC Apartment is a contemporary home located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, designed in 2021 by David Ito Arquitetura. Our firm splits the client briefing into two branches, rational and emotional. The rational branch is certain and focused, the client tells us their needs connected to their everyday lives. The emotional branch is related to feelings and emotions, the ideal ambiance to that specific client, and how the environment can positively affect the quality of life.
Dezeen

The Whale apartment in Paris riffs on art deco design

Mirror, brass and simple geometries feature inside this Parisian apartment by local architect Clément Lesnoff-Rocard, which offers an understated take on art deco. The 65-square-metre flat, nicknamed The Whale, is tucked away in the basement of a residential building in the city's 16th arrondissement. According to Lesnoff-Rocard, the apartment...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Handcrafted Jewelry With Gem Studios

Matt James founded Gem Studio in City Creek Center 4 years ago. He started it in a shed in his friend's backyard and it's grown to find a place in the community. Those visiting, make their own jewelry under the guidance of an instructor. Customers not only get a handcrafted piece of art, they also get a memory.
homeadore.com

Szumilas Superior Cottages by Akurat Studio

Szumilas Superior Cottages are year-round holiday homes in Lubiatow, Poland, designed by Akurat Studio in 2021. Superior cottages are a new type of houses of a higher standard, also they are the next stage of expansion of year-round holiday houses called Szumilas. Six “classic” cottages were built as the first part of the project in June 2018. Then we built three new houses of a higher standard in July 2021.
homeadore.com

Field House by Studio MAT

Field House is a two-story contemporary house located in Hajgoli, Maharashtra, India, designed in 2021 by Studio MAT. Hajgoli is a quaint sleepy village on the outskirts of Kolhapur, where our client desired to build a home for his family. In spite of being 3 hrs. away from Goa, this village is connected to the nearby major cities and hubs by only roadways. One of the challenges in construction was its remote location. This led to the employment of exclusively local laborers, carpenters, and artisans along with the use of local materials. The village consists of not more than 20 families who are all involved in farming. The brief was clear, he wanted an abode that stands out amongst the existing village houses. The site provides beautiful vistas of the fields, mountains, and the calm forest. It is surrounded by fields of Sugarcane, Cashew, Mango, Bajra, and corn which almost enters the house.
Time Out Global

Oxygen Spa Studio

This cozy massage studio is known for soothing scrub treatments and deep tissue massages. What it lacks in space it makes up for in skill and affordability. You can nab a relaxing 60-minute Swedish massage for–wait for it–$69, or a 2 hour signature massage for $199. The services are all top-notch, so if you're not into the fancy steam room, lap pool, and all the extra frills, save a bundle and come here instead. Another great perk? There's $5 valet at Parthenon down the street.
mountainliving.com

Arhaus Studio Opens in Aspen

Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and décor, recently opened a 3,114 square-foot Arhaus Studio in downtown Aspen’s luxurious Muse Building, adjacent to the Aspen Art Museum. The Aspen Studio opening marks the continued expansion of the family-founded brand’s evolved retail concept debuted last year, offering customers concierge-style...
cowboysindians.com

From the C&I Studio: Production Designer Grant Major of The Power of the Dog

The Oscar-winning craftsman has transitioned from The Lord of the Rings to the wilds of Montana. New Zealand-born production designer Grant Major has helped create the cinematic worlds of Middle Earth — he earned an Academy Award for his work on The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) — and Imperial China (2020’s Mulan), post-WWII Japan (2012’s Emperor) and Depression Era New York (2005’s King Kong).
homeadore.com

ChongMing Villa by Bylu Design

ChongMing Villa is a stunning retreat designed in 2021 by Bylu Design, located at the mouth of the Yangtze River in Shanghai municipality, China. The villa is located in Chongming, a picturesque island at the mouth of Yangtze River, in eastern China and part of Shanghai municipality. Traditionally a farm and fishing island, Chongming is now undergoing a massive renovation process. Just one hour driving from Shanghai downtown, Chongming is becoming the perfect refuge from the city life for the wealthy Shanghainese families, that are choosing it for their second house.

