Petrobras (PBR) is a near-perfect investment on paper. It’s dirt cheap, cash generative, highly distributive, and growing. Off paper though, is a different story. The company is unfortunately under political scrutiny from the current government as well as from the leading challenger. There is a lot of scary chatter that would significantly lower company profitability if materializes. I’m not a buyer of the stock today despite my view that the odds of these risks playing out are very low. I see a cyclical opportunity in emerging markets and NOC stocks and believe that these names will move materially higher over the 12 months. Petrobras’s stock price will likely be capped by political uncertainty over this period. I see better risk-reward elsewhere for the time being.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO