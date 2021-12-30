Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 days ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation is changing the speed limit on portions of Buford Highway within Suwanee city limits. As a result, the city was required to revise its speed zone ordinance and list...
Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday will consider approving a deal with local transit partners to move forward with building bus rapid-transit routes and express lanes around the northern part of I-285. The proposal, led by MARTA, would spend $16.2 million of mostly taxpayer dollars to create a design and conceptual...
Some DeKalb County residents were left without running water — or an easy way in and out of their apartment complex — on Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb officials said crews were working to assess the damage and fix a water main break outside the Twin Keys Apartments Homes on Briarwood Road. The effort was further complicated because the road to the complex caved in.
Six other metro Atlanta school districts are switching to virtual learning this week. Georgia’s two largest school districts will reopen their buildings this week for in-person classes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The Cobb County School District is resuming classes Wednesday after winter break, while...
Gwinnett County and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center will operate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Fridays and Saturdays in Snellville, in the southern part of the county. The clinic offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children age 5 and older, the Moderna vaccine for adults and Johnson & Johnson shots when available, according to the Gwinnett County website.
A power outage in the Government Circle-Anvil Block Road area of Clayton County forced officials in the south metro Atlanta community to temporarily close several municipal buildings, including a fire station and the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center. At least 13 facilities were without power on Monday, the county said...
A man lost his leg Tuesday afternoon after getting trapped beneath a MARTA train at the Vine City station, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue. Authorities did not identify the man, and it remained unclear if he intentionally jumped onto the tracks or fell into the train’s path by accident.
Andre Dickens is officially the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. In this Inside City Hall edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Wilborn Nobles and J.D. Capelouto join host Greg Bluestein to dig into what the new mayor had to say in his inauguration speech. Our team discusses how Dickens plans to...
In his first hours after being sworn in as Atlanta’s 61st mayor, Andre Dickens signed two executive orders to renew the city’s emergency measures in response to the pandemic. Dickens on Monday extended Atlanta’s mandate requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, including inside private...
Georgia Tech’s tool reveals likelihood of COVID-positive person at event. I have been looking at Georgia Tech’s COVID-19 Event Risk Tool, which enables you to plug in a county and the number of people at an event to estimate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive individual will be present.
Rockdale County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is extending remote learning for another week amid an explosion of coronavirus cases in the state. The district resumed classes after winter break this week with online-only instruction. Under the new directive, classes will be held remotely through Jan. 14. In-person instruction...
Alex Wills, owner of a pharmacy in south Georgia, was eagerly waiting Monday for his first shipments of a potentially game-changing COVID-19 treatment in pill form. The two new antiviral pills — both of which require a doctor’s prescription — could be a powerful tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as the omicron variant has spiked the number of new infections. The tablet form of treatment is convenient, can be picked up at a pharmacy and taken at home. All previously authorized drugs for COVID-19 require an IV or injection administered by a medical professional.
Forsyth County Schools said Monday that classes will begin online-only this week amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The school district is the sixth metro Atlanta district to announce that it’s pushing back the return to in-person classes after winter break. The move comes amid a...
The first officer-involved shooting of 2022 in Georgia happened Monday night at a Dade County gas station after a wanted man drove toward Alabama deputies and was shot, according to the GBI. Ethan Wayne Rogers, a 32-year-old from Fort Payne, Alabama, survived the shooting but is in critical condition at...
Fourteen people were displaced when a fire destroyed a boarding house in East Point early Tuesday morning. The structure fire broke out at the Cheney Street Lodge shortly after 3:10 a.m., according to a news release from the East Point Fire Department. The boarding facility in the 2500 block of Cheney Street offered rooms for rent.
High demand for COVID-19 tests forced City Schools of Decatur to stop offering tests earlier than expected Monday. The district notified parents and staff in an email sent before 9 a.m. Monday that it could not accommodate any additional students or staff for testing. The small school system in DeKalb County had planned to offer testing from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a previous email.
Eight people were rescued Sunday after being stuck on an elevator for nearly four hours inside a downtown Atlanta hotel. The elevator became suspended on the 27th floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza after getting stuck behind a blind shaft about 5:45 p.m., according to an Atlanta fire official. The last occupant was not rescued until just before 9:30 p.m., and no one was injured.
As Georgia sees record-high counts of infections, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) said the state will not report updated coronavirus case and death figures Monday because of an “overwhelming” volume of data. DPH posted an alert on its COVID-19 data portal that its daily status report...
`Together there is nothing we can’t accomplish,’ the new mayor said. The first-generation college graduate stood on stage before hundreds of people at Bobby Dodd Stadium ― located at his alma mater, Georgia Tech ― and smiled brightly alongside his mother Sylvia as he recited the oath of office.
