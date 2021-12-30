Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee

Alex Wills, owner of a pharmacy in south Georgia, was eagerly waiting Monday for his first shipments of a potentially game-changing COVID-19 treatment in pill form. The two new antiviral pills — both of which require a doctor’s prescription — could be a powerful tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as the omicron variant has spiked the number of new infections. The tablet form of treatment is convenient, can be picked up at a pharmacy and taken at home. All previously authorized drugs for COVID-19 require an IV or injection administered by a medical professional.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO