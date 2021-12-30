ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Georgia Department of Transportation is changing the speed limit on portions of Buford Highway within Suwanee city limits. As a result, the city was required to revise its speed zone ordinance and list...

