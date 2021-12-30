This Is What Archie and Lilibet Will Grow Up Calling Their Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will allegedly try IVF after her daughter turns one. Meghan Markle has been accused of being fame-hungry because she’s constantly in the news even if she previously said that she wants privacy. Her husband, Prince Harry has also been making headlines due to his ongoing feud with...
Prince Harry and not Meghan Markle is, allegedly, the one that wants to skip the Oscars. In its Jan. 10 issue, National Enquirer claimed Prince Harry is also the one that doesn’t want to cross paths with Kristen Stewart at the awards show. But other tabloids are saying that it’s the Duchess of Sussex.
Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle tonight hailed Archbishop Desmond Tutu as an "icon" who was "beloved around the world". The Queen and Barack Obama also paid tribute to the human rights champion and Apartheid hero, who died today aged 90. Archbishop Tutu who was the last surviving South African laureate...
Whoever Prince Harry dates will almost certainly receive widespread media coverage, as both he and Meghan Markle have been in the public eye for decades. The pair has certainly come under scrutiny since they stepped down from their royal duties as senior members of the household.
If you're a public figure, then you know people want to know everything about you, especially when it comes to your love life. Folks are gonna want to know the details of your dating history, what your wedding plans are, etc. Article continues below advertisement. And if you're married, they...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally gave the public a first glimpse of their second child, Lilibet Diana, posing with their six-month-old daughter and two-year-old son Archie for their annual holiday card. The royal couple released the family portrait on Thursday. It was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this past summer...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to human rights activist and anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu in a personal message following the death of the South African civil rights icon on Sunday at the age of 90. "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who has sadly died. The couple gave a statement and said: "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.
Prince Charles is tipping his hat to his late father, Prince Philip and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in his latest essay addressing the environment and the issue of climate change. In the cover story for Newsweek's Jan. 4 issue, Charles' first essay for an American publication...
The public is looking forward to seeing what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have in their plan for 2022. Several reports have already emerged, detailing the potential moves of the couple for the next few months.
