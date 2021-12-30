ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies indicate Johnson & Johnson booster provides strong protection against omicron

By Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – Results of two studies indicate Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster shot provides strong protection against the omicron variant. One study was conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and involved more than 69,000 healthcare workers from mid-November to mid-December. According to a statement from...

