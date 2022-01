If you were running a little low on holiday spirit, look no further, because Tye Ellen’s “Holiday-ish Times” is here to fill you right back up. Born and raised in Texas, singer-songwriter Tye Ellen’s passion for creativity is undeniable. Ellen’s focus is mainly within the RnB/Pop world, but she is constantly stepping out of her comfort zone with different genres as well as collaborating with a variety of artists. Ellen also has a drive for creating sync opportunities for her music and is extremely passionate about building up a catalog of material for these types of outlets.

