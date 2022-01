This is the Mustang Convertible Louise and I rented to travel around Arizona! Our son in Law Mike made the arrangements, all we had to do was pick it up and show our drivers license and of course credit card. We did not even have to go to the National counter. We just walked down to the National lot and an attendant there said take your pick of any car in the Emerald isle. This Mustang was sitting in the Executive isle.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO