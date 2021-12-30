ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci joined “Morning in America” on...

Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
Anthony Fauci
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
WJBF

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
The Independent

Fauci says Covid will never be eradicated

As Americans prepare for a second Christmas with Covid, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the United States will never be able to completely eradicate the disease. The chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden argued in an interview on Tuesday that without an availability of vaccines worldwide, there was no way Covid could be eradicated. It follows only one disease, smallpox, being fully suppressed through scientific intervention, Dr Fauci told The Atlantic. While both measles and polio have been significantly reduced through worldwide efforts. “I don’t think it’s possible that we’re going to eradicate this infection,” Dr...
AOL Corp

Fauci: 'It's safe enough to get those kids back to school'

As schools across the country are set to resume in-person classes after the winter break, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to vaccinate children over 5 to add an additional level of safety. "I plead with parents to please seriously consider vaccinating your children," Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser,...
CBS News

Fauci says testing requirement under consideration for isolation guidelines

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Sunday that the administration is weighing the addition of a negative COVID-19 testing requirement to its guidelines for isolation —amid a backlash against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after it halved the isolation period for those who are asymptomatic.
