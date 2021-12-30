Icy road conditions blamed for three crashes near Clark

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Five people were hurt after three different crashes near Clark, Missouri on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first two crashes happened on northbound Highway 63 around 7:15 p.m.

Troopers said Bonni A. Arnold, 40, of Sturgeon, Missouri hit a bridge rail with her car after sliding across the icy road. She was taken by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Arnold was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report .

Troopers said Alexander N. McConnell, 18, of Moberly, Missouri, lost control of his pickup truck on the icy road and hit a guard rail. McConnell and his 17-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

According to the crash report , McConnell and his passenger were not wearing seat belts.

The highway patrol also reported a third weather-related crash on the Highway 22 overpass over Highway 63 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

