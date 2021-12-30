ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

No Powerball Winner; Jackpot Grows To $483 Million

By Tyler Friel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no Powerball winners last night, meaning the jackpot continues to grow....

CBS San Francisco

Lottery Frenzy Builds as Powerball Jackpot Hits Estimated $540M

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing. Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million. By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Powerball Jackpot Nears $500 Million: When Is the Next Drawing?

Someone may be looking at a really great start to their new year. The Powerball jackpot is getting closer and closer to $500 million. There is another drawing on Saturday, which is also New Year’s Day. No one had the winning numbers on Wednesday, meaning that the jackpot is still waiting to be delivered to a very lucky someone.
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner

The winning numbers for the $441 million Powerball lottery jackpot were revealed in Wednesday's drawing, but no ticket matched all six. As a result, the prize money is once again going up, approaching half a billion dollars. The next drawing is Saturday night.Dec. 30, 2021.
LOTTERY

