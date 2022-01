Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida announced new information regarding Final Fantasy XVI will appear in Spring 2022. Additionally, Yoshida explained why updates regarding the upcoming Final Fantasy title has not appeared. Previously, new details regarding Final Fantasy XVI would have appeared sometime in 2021. Though, Yoshida did clarify that no new information regarding the game would appear at TGS 2021. However, Yoshida stated that due to the on-going situation concerning COVID-19, development on the Final Fantasy XVI has been delayed by roughly six months. This is largely why the team did not provide updates. Instead, new information about the title will arrive sometime in Spring 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO