ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tested: 2022 BMW M5 CS Hits the Gym

By Tony Quiroga
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the January 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Most car companies are content with an ounce here and a gram there when they pull weight out of their cars. So when BMW announced that the new M5 CS would be 230 pounds lighter than the 4243-pound M5 Competition, we were...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 CSL dyno test: S54 engine makes more power than advertised in 2003

2022 will signal the return of the Coupe Sport Lightweight after a hiatus of more than 15 years. The last BMW model to wear the CSL badge was the M3 (E46) of which only 1,383 units were ever made. The good folks over at Evolve Automotive own a right-hand-drive example finished in Sapphire Black (it was also offered in Silver Grey) and they were curious to find out how much power it still had after all these years.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 Competition xDrive Hits 60 MPH in Under Three Seconds

The new BMW M3 Competition has been getting some rather good reviews. There’s still one key area where not everyone agrees, but we’re not going to talk about looks here. Other than that, most people tend to say that the new M3 is one hell of a car. The latest to add their names to this list are the people from MotorTrend. They didn’t just write a glowing review for the new M3 Competition, they also carried out some instrumented tests.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M5#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#Cs
motoringresearch.com

BMW X7 review

The X7 is BMW's flagship SUV, offering space for seven people and styling that makes a statement. It's a very luxurious way to travel. The X7 is the antithesis of a compact crossover. It’s an unashamedly big, bold SUV that has much in common with the tech-laden BMW 7 Series – including an unmissable front grille.
CARS
News - What Car?

Used test: BMW 4 Series Coupé vs Mercedes C-Class Coupé

These classy coupés go for eye-catching prices, but which dazzles and impresses enough to be crowned the best used car buy – the 4 Series Coupé or the C-Class Coupé?... With fine handling and a superb infotainment system, the 4 Series Coupé expertly blends style and substance.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M440i Gran Coupe review includes 0-60 mph test

While a lot of people scoffed at the idea of a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe at first, the stylish model has become a crowd favorite over the years. According to BMW, out of all the BMW 4 Series models sold in the first generation, the Gran Coupe variety accounted for more than half of all sales. That’s about 800,000 units and, therefore, a sales success. That’s why the Bavarians simply had to make a second generation.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
BMWBLOG

Photo Gallery: BMW M2 CS tuned by G-Power has 550 HP

The BMW M2 CS is regarded by many as one of the best cars ever to come out of the Motorsport division’s capable hands. What’s not to like about it, after all, as it embodies a perfect recipe that BMW has been working on for years. It’s a small, light, 2-door coupe, with a powerful straight six engine under the hood and rear-wheel drive. Well, for some, the standard power levels might not be enough.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW iX1 EV spotted testing in Germany

The new BMW X1 model is in the works right now and it is slated to arrive next year. This new generation will be quite different from the old one, including among the models offered on sale a fully electric variant. Talk about the BMW iX1 has been going around for a while now and we’ve even seen it out testing once, but few details are actually known about it and even less have been confirmed by BMW.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i First Test: Small Changes, Decent Gains

The last time we drove the third-gen BMW X3, we were a bit disappointed with its cabin design, technology, and overall position in the segment. The 2022 BMW X3 is trying to change that with its midcycle update, which involves a moderate improvement to its interior and exterior design, plus the addition of more up-to-date technology. Are these changes enough to impact its impression among our staff?
CARS
Carscoops

G-Power Thinks It Found BMW M5 CS’s Sweet Spot At 887-HP

G-Power is no stranger to fast BMWs, so it is not surprising that it announced a series of tuning packages for the M5 CS. After all, this is the lightest, most powerful, and most expensive variant in the facelifted M5 range, and despite its ample power, there will be a few owners that want to take things further by paying a visit to aftermarket companies.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW X7 takes on Range Rover Vogue in comparison test

The BMW X7 is currently the biggest SUV you can buy from the Bavarian car maker. It was created to take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz’s GLS and cars like the Range Rover. Of course, both of them preceding the X7 by quite a lot. And yet, the luxo-barge from Munich proved it can be a hot seller over time. Even though there were plenty of cries heard from enthusiasts online, when the car was originally unveiled, sales confirmed its hit status.
CARS
Autoblog

Acura TLX Type S vs. BMW M340i xDrive | Sport sedan comparison test

Luxury sport sedans are still turning up on the market, and the Acura TLX Type S is one of the freshest cuts of meat in the window. It’s Acura’s big return to Type S performance models. Benchmarked against the proverbial best performance sedans of the segment, Acura is aiming to not just to compete, but to win dogfights like these.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M5 CS modified by G-Power to a colossal 900 hp

2021 is going out with a proverbial bang for G-Power as the German tuner decided to save the best for last. Based on what is already the most powerful production BMW ever – until the XM arrives – the aftermarket specialist has now tinkered with the M5 CS. It has managed to extract an immense output from the twin-turbo V8 few people would expect to find in a midsize sedan.
CARS
insideevs.com

2021 BMW X5 PHEV Real-World EV Range Test, City Driving

Kyle Conner steps into the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV (US Spec) to see just how much electric range it provides in real-world driving. as well as how efficient the SUV is. According to the EPA, the plug-in hybrid electric crossover offers an estimated 31 miles of electric range. While...
CARS
BMW BLOG

3D Design Offers Front Lip Spoiler for F90 BMW M5 LCI

This generation of BMW M5, the F90 generation, is already well into its mid-cycled LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and it’s one of the more successful LCIs in recent memory. While not much changed for the F90 M5 — same goes for the G30 5 Series on which it’s based — but that was sort of the point. The F90 M5 was already so good looking, very little change was needed. However, for any customer with an F90 M5 LCI that wanted some 3D Design parts, fret not, as the Japanese tuning company has developed a lip spoiler to accommodate M5 LCI owners.
CARS
Top Speed

The Facelifted 2023 BMW X5 Caught Testing With Minor Updates

The facelifted 2023 BMW X5 was just caught testing on the road, and while it will borrow some cues from the future 7 Series, XM, and X7, it will still maintain its own look. The rear, for example, will mimic that of the X7 with a revised rear fascia and new matrix for the taillights. The front end, however, won’t get the split headlights, and will instead carry on with slightly updated versions of the larger headlight design, something that could signify a shorter life post-launch in 2023. However, it should be noted that the facelifted X5, as a 2023 model, won’t be revealed until way later in 2022, so there’s a good chance that this could change between now and then. Until we learn more, check out the fresh gallery that we’ve posted below.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M5 CS Takes Part in EVO’s Car of the Year Competition

This past year was a difficult one for a lot of people. The Covid-19 pandemic came back with a vengeance, political ideologies clashed violently in many parts of the world, and there were some devastating natural disasters, including floods and tornadoes. Thankfully for car enthusiasts, there was some solace in the distraction that 2021 was actually an excellent year for performance cars. EVO Magazine recently put together their annual Car of the Year contest and the amount of incredible machines on hand was staggering.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy