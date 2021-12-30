Tested: 2022 BMW M5 CS Hits the Gym

The facelifted 2023 BMW X5 was just caught testing on the road, and while it will borrow some cues from the future 7 Series, XM, and X7, it will still maintain its own look. The rear, for example, will mimic that of the X7 with a revised rear fascia and new matrix for the taillights. The front end, however, won’t get the split headlights, and will instead carry on with slightly updated versions of the larger headlight design, something that could signify a shorter life post-launch in 2023. However, it should be noted that the facelifted X5, as a 2023 model, won’t be revealed until way later in 2022, so there’s a good chance that this could change between now and then. Until we learn more, check out the fresh gallery that we’ve posted below.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO