ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Establish five rules for family

Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article As the year 2021 is ending, this is a good time to set up new family rules for 2022 so household tasks don’t become a big problem. Let your family know what you expect from them, with a few guidelines for everyone to follow. It will help keep your home...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Doctors share advice on setting COVID rules for family gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A strong reminder from doctors in anticipation of this holiday weekend about how to set ground rules before Christmas or New Year’s Eve. “If you’re unvaccinated, or if you come from a family where not everyone is on the same page around getting vaccinated, I’d hate to tell you but the guidance is not much different than it was last year,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer, shared.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Rules
Villages Daily Sun

Residents establish traditions in The Villages

Christmas Eve is a day filled with traditions, families and friends, and residents of The Villages have traditions of their own. Some people enjoy walking or driving around their neighborhood to look at decorations, while others enjoy a meal together before heading home to wait for Santa. Cheryl Franson, of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
federalnewsnetwork.com

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

The Air Force is undertaking a new program aimed at helping military families in the areas where they are hurting most. The Five and Thrive initiative is headed by Sharene Brown, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown’, and attempts to tackle military families’ top five concerns: Childcare, education, health care, housing and spouse employment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bethesdamagazine.com

Families torn by tragedy question insurance companies’ suicide rules

Families torn by tragedy question insurance companies’ suicide rules. Shelby French’s husband of 18 years, 49-year-old Justice Department lawyer David Pehlke, took his life in their second-floor bedroom late in Silver Spring in the evening of Easter Sunday last April. On the advice of a financial adviser, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
kalb.com

Season of Giving: Alexandria councilman gives gifts to five families for Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Five lucky families in Alexandria got a special Christmas gift thanks to the help of a simple Facebook post. District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington made a post on Facebook asking his followers what families are in most need of Christmas gifts this year. After getting many recommendations, Washington was able to get a Christmas list compiled for each of the families and fill those needs.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Antelope Valley Press

Caring properly for your new flat-screen television

D : If you have just gotten a new TV, the screen needs to be handled carefully. Read the manufacturer’s manual before you first clean it. And be aware that some screens have an anti-aging coating that could be damaged by some cleaners. Before starting to clean, unplug the...
PETS
The Independent

Children as young as five will stop peers breaking the rules, study suggests

Children as young as five will intervene to stop a peer from breaking the rules, a study suggests.The study of 376 five to eight-year-old children from societies across the world found that they were willing to challenge peers who broke the rules and that this appears to be a “human universal”.Led by the University of Plymouth and Freie Universitat Berlin, Germany the study looked at three urban locations in three different continents – South America Europe and Asia – and five rural locations in two continents – South America and Africa.Children were introduced to a new sorting game...
KIDS
98.3 The KEY

Five Ways to Enjoy Family Time When It’s Freezing Outside

The freezing weather is here and it looks like it's staying for a while. However, that shouldn't put a damper on the time you spend with family or friends. We put together a fun and easy list of things you can do with loved ones while staying inside and out of the freezing cold. Hopefully, you find a few fun things to try or do!
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Five things about omicron that I want my friends and family to know

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. As a health reporter who’s been writing about coronavirus since early January 2020, I often get questions about the pandemic. But after the omicron variant emerged last month, those questions became more urgent — with some readers complaining of mixed messages about the new variant and existing vaccines — and deeply personal, as friends and family tried to plan their winter holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy