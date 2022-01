Just as many individuals who were infected with COVID-19 find themselves with worrisome, lingering symptoms several months after their initial infection, the same can be said of health care, especially safety-net systems. Long after the hoped-for end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, health care systems and the communities they serve will continue to experience debilitating symptoms. There are many post-pandemic social and economic effects, but there is one that directly affects health care delivery right now and for years to come: the nursing shortage.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO