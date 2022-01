Log4Shell is a dangerous security concern — and now Conti, a prominent ransomware group, is exploiting it to attack vulnerable servers to extort millions of dollars. Log4Shell is the most severe vulnerability hitting systems in the end of 2021. Since its public exposure on the December 9, the security industry has worked hard to try to patch and protect against it. But sure enough, cybercriminals have started using it, and it was only a matter of time before one of the most active ransomware groups began to exploit it too.

