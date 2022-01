AWH received final approval to invest into MedMen's New York subsidiary and is requesting to close the transaction imminently. NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced it has received final approval from the New York Cannabis Control Board (the "CCB") and the Office of Cannabis Management of the CCB for its previously announced definitive investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with MedMen NY Inc., the New York subsidiary of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) ("MedMen"). AWH has given notice to MedMen of its intent to close the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement imminently.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO