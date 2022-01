GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Like Chicago, Indiana is experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, to the point where the state is putting new restrictions in place for who can get one. Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. Officials said the decision is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibodies are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered. As CBS...

