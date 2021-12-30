ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

Dr. Greger on the “How to Be Good” podcast

NutritionFacts.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of positive steps we can take in...

nutritionfacts.org

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: Gut health, with Dr Megan Rossi

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Megan Rossi, also known as the Gut Health Doctor. She’s the author of the new book Eat More, Live Well (£16.99, Penguin Life). In the book, she explains the diversity diet: a way to improve your gut health without cutting out your favourite foods.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of ageing, with Dr Andrew Steele

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Andrew Steele, computational biologist and author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old (£9.99, Bloomsbury Publishing). He explains what happens in our bodies as we get older,...
SCIENCE
Northwestern University

Podcast: How to Lead During Difficult Times

Harry Kraemer, a clinical professor of leadership at Kellogg, has helped organizations weather many tumultuous times over the years. He previously headed up Baxter International, a global healthcare company. For starters, he’s had to answer the dreaded question from employees: “Will there be a layoff?”. “I’ve done this...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hailvarsity.com

The Good Side of NIL | Mind Your Own Podcast

Erin Sorensen and Sausha Durkan look at the good parts of NIL six months into the change. That includes charitable donations, support of small businesses and plenty more (including a brief discussion on taking the time to look into things you may not have expertise in, like climate change). You...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be Good
Laredo Morning Times

'Post Reports' podcast: Dr. Wen's advice for the holidays

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of...
HEALTH
Wellness Mama

509: Dr. Hillary Lampers on Longevity, Aging Gracefully, and Her Hunting Podcast

Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Listen Notes Pandora RSS Spotify Spreaker Stitcher TuneIn YouTube iHeartRadio. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 01:02:46 | Recorded on December 30, 2021 | Speaker: Dr. Hillary Lampers | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Listen Notes...
HEALTH
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: How we learn to live with COVID

There’s this weird sense of pandemic groundhog day going around right now. Infections and death rates are still so high, even after everything that's happened in the last two years. It's left a lot of people wondering: is there ever going to be an end to all this?. “Everybody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
KevinMD.com

How writing fiction can free physicians [PODCAST]

“Physicians can find — or start — writing workshops at medical conferences, or just about anywhere else, at any time. These workshops can become part of wellness or burnout-prevention events. To interact with other writers, all you need is a champion―someone to organize a time and space for you to get together and share what you’ve written. It’s great to exchange ideas and give feedback to one another, either online or off. Participants in these events can feel energized, enlightened and creative. You can even tweet haikus or flash fiction to one another. The work doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be thoughtful and come from the heart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Post Reports' podcast: Dr. Wen's advice for the holidays

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of...
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

'Post Reports' podcast: Dr. Wen's advice for the holidays

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of...
HEALTH
wiltonbulletin.com

'Post Reports' podcast: Dr. Wen's advice for the holidays

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Once again, America is looking down the barrel of a winter surge of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy