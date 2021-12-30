Dr. Greger on the “How to Be Good” podcast

“Physicians can find — or start — writing workshops at medical conferences, or just about anywhere else, at any time. These workshops can become part of wellness or burnout-prevention events. To interact with other writers, all you need is a champion―someone to organize a time and space for you to get together and share what you’ve written. It’s great to exchange ideas and give feedback to one another, either online or off. Participants in these events can feel energized, enlightened and creative. You can even tweet haikus or flash fiction to one another. The work doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be thoughtful and come from the heart.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO