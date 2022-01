Retiring a number is one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon a player. The Seattle Mariners have only done it for two players, retiring Ken Griffey Jr.’s No. 24 and Edgar Martinez’s No. 11. Oftentimes, teams won’t retire a number of an iconic player to their franchise, sometimes electing to just take it out of circulation. It’s what the M’s did with Jay Buhner’s No. 19 and what they should do with Kyle Seager’s No. 15.

